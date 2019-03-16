Local woman hopes to ‘open eyes’ with MD film

Carolyn Bassham and her beloved Lexie at Home.

By BARBARA GREEN

Losing your eye sight is a terrifying diagnosis, but for an artist and a writer the loss of that vital facet of your life can be heartbreaking.

Carolyn Bassham was faced with a diagnosis of macular degeneration in 2011 and while the deterioration has been slow, in recent years she has lost the center vision in her left eye and is having more issues with her right.

Macular degeneration is the leading cause of vision loss affecting more than 10 million Americans, more than cataracts and glaucoma combined.

The 82-year-old Bassham has become a welcome face around Bowie in her short time as a resident. Her “Mrs. Claus” character has come into schools and libraries, entertaining during the holidays as she shares children’s books she has written and illustrated. Bassham has been active in her church choir and also as a mentor at the Bowie Elementary School.

With such an active lifestyle adjusting to her declining vision has been life changing for her and her family, but she has taken steps to help others facing a similar diagnosis with a film and digital cartoon explaining the disease through the “ Xplained ” series.

