Margaret J. “Marnie” Jenkins

June 9, 1943 – March 7, 2019

NOCONA – Margaret J. “Marnie” Jenkins, 75, died on March 7, 2019 in Nocona, TX.

A private family service will be at a later date.

She was born on June 9, 1943 in Vancouver, Canada to Harold and Norma Jones Dale. Jenkins worked as a nurse.

She is preceded in death by her parents and son, William E. Jenkins.

She is survived by her daughter, Anne Neugebauer, Nocona; brother, William Dale, Novato, CA; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Memorials may be made to the Lung Cancer branch of the American Cancer Society.