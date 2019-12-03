Margaret J. “Marnie” Jenkins
June 9, 1943 – March 7, 2019
NOCONA – Margaret J. “Marnie” Jenkins, 75, died on March 7, 2019 in Nocona, TX.
A private family service will be at a later date.
She was born on June 9, 1943 in Vancouver, Canada to Harold and Norma Jones Dale. Jenkins worked as a nurse.
She is preceded in death by her parents and son, William E. Jenkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Anne Neugebauer, Nocona; brother, William Dale, Novato, CA; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the Lung Cancer branch of the American Cancer Society.
Margaret J. “Marnie” Jenkins
Margaret J. “Marnie” Jenkins
Leave a Reply