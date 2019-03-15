Marilyn Jane (Fahler) Vermeland

May 25, 1932 – March 13, 2019

WEATHERFORD – Marilyn Jane (Fahler) Vermeland, 86, died on March 13, 2019 in Weatherford, TX.

A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. on March 18 at Bethel Methodist Church in Weatherford with the Rev. Ann Hitt officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 18 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on March 19 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with the Rev. Ann Hitt officiating.

Burial will follow at Montague Cemetery in Montague.

Vermeland was born on May 25, 1932 in Mendota, IL to Oscar and Elvia (Peterson) Fahler. She graduated from Ottawa High School in Illinois in 1950. On Dec. 29, 1951 she married Richard “Dick” Vermeland in Harding, IL.

She served as secretary of the Illinois Quarter Horse Association for two years, was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and past president and a member of the Bethel Methodist Church in Weatherford.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard “Dick” Vermeland; brother, Bill Logsdon and stepfather, John Logsdon.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Willoughby, Weatherford and Nancy Geeslin, Bowie; four grandchildren; one step-grandchild; seven great grandchildren and sister, Sue Robison.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.