Ad

Montague County LMC visits Austin officials

03/15/2019 NEWS 0

LMC visits state officials including State Rep. Drew Springer in Austin. (Courtesy photo)

Members of Leadership Montague County traveled to the Texas Capitol on Feb. 27 and were recognized on House and Senate floors State Representative Drew Springer and Senator Pat Fallon. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes