MSU readies annual health fair

Area residents of all ages can take advantage of free health screenings and educational material at the 19th Annual Community Health Fair at Midwestern State University. Hours are from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 8 in the Don Flatt Gym in D.L. Ligon Coliseum.

Free screenings include blood pressure; height, weight, and body mass index; blood glucose; lung function and HIV/STD testing.

Health promotion topics include healthy menu choices, exercise, food portion control, breast self-examinations/mammography, smoking/vaping cessation and contraception. Other safety information concerning CPR and the Heimlich maneuver, fire, distracted driving, self-defense, poisons, and ER vs. Urgent Care issues will be available.

