Nathaniel Gene Hamilton

September 7, 1940 – March 16, 2019

BOWIE – Nathaniel Gene Hamilton, 78, passed away on March 16, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 18 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A memorial service was at 4 p.m. on March 18 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie with Pastors Kendell Hamilton, Gerald Miller and Jack Greenwood officiating. Honorary pallbearers were John McShan, Larry Sanders, Mark Yeatts, Karl Frank, Eddie Anderson and James Dunn.

Nathaniel was born on Sept. 7, 1940 to Nathaniel (N.B.) and Anna Belle (Shaw) Hamilton. He attended Bowie Independent Schools and graduated in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1958-1962, with 18 months active duty. Nathaniel married Barbara Wells on May 23, 1986.

Nathaniel was always a man of great passion in whatever he did. He owned his own hog farm and worked in construction for 32 years. Nathaniel began working for the U.S. Post Office in 1982 as a rural mail carrier and retired in 2003.

He was a member of Gateway Church in North Richland Hills and currently led a small Bible study group in his home for the last 14 years. He was a member of Prayer Group for Gateway and previously served as deacon at Southside Baptist Church. He also served as treasurer for the Montague County Crime Stoppers.

He is preceded in death by his parents; aunts Cap Phagan and Evelyn (Sis) Reeves; and his precious daughter-in-law, Bonnie Hamilton.

Nathaniel is survived by his wife of 32 years, Barbara Hamilton, Bowie; sons, Kendell Hamilton, Morris, OK, David Hamilton, Bowie, John Hamilton, Indianapolis and Jeremy Hamilton, Bowie; step-daughters, Alona Wilson, Fort Worth and Angie Horton, Bellevue; brother, Steve Hamilton, Bowie; 18 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Bowie Mission, P.O. Box 691, Bowie, TX 76230.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

1418 Hwy 59 North, Bowie, TX | 940-872-9993