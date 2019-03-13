Neighborhood Watch offers security tips

According to the national Neighborhood Watch Program these are seven items you need to answer “yes” for good door and window security.
- Are your outside entrance doors all solid core doors, strong enough to withstand excessive force?
- Do your door frames fit snugly around your exterior doors?
- Are the strike plates and frames strong enough to withstand excessive force?
- Do you have a wide-angle viewer installed in your front and back doors?
- If you have a small child at home, have you installed a wide-angle viewer they can see through?
- Are all your outside doors equipped with single-cylinder one-inch deadbolt locks?
- Do you have a double cylinder lock for doors with glass or panels?
Information provided by the Bowie Neighborhood Watch.
