Neighborhood Watch offers security tips

According to the national Neighborhood Watch Program these are seven items you need to answer “yes” for good door and window security.

Are your outside entrance doors all solid core doors, strong enough to withstand excessive force? Do your door frames fit snugly around your exterior doors? Are the strike plates and frames strong enough to withstand excessive force? Do you have a wide-angle viewer installed in your front and back doors? If you have a small child at home, have you installed a wide-angle viewer they can see through? Are all your outside doors equipped with single-cylinder one-inch deadbolt locks? Do you have a double cylinder lock for doors with glass or panels?

Information provided by the Bowie Neighborhood Watch.