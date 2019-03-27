Ad

New author brings epic fantasy to life

The cover of "Roland's Path."

By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
“Vanity has a high price. A price paid by kingdoms, tribes and peoples. Now swords once pledged to justice, rust on the altars of the self-righteous.”
Lt. Randy Hanson of the Bowie Police Department is more well-known for his investigative activities, but with those words above he launches a writing career that begins with “Roland’s Path,” an epic fantasy story that publishes this week.
While his writing ability may be new to his co-workers and acquaintances, his close friends know the desire to write goes back to when he was a youngster writing stories for himself. The idea for a book took root when he was in junior high.
“I read a lot of Louis L’Amour, they were some of the first things I ever read and I loved them. I branched out to Stephen King and R.A. Salvatore. By junior high I thought I could write a story, how hard could it be? I wrote a few short stories, but I didn’t do anything with them,” explains Hanson.

Read the full feature on Randy Hanson’s new book in the mid-week Bowie News.

Randy Hanson works with his daughter, Kaity Norris, as they review the final proof of his first book, “Roland’s Path.” (Courtesy photo)

