New author brings epic fantasy to life

By BARBARA GREEN

“Vanity has a high price. A price paid by kingdoms, tribes and peoples. Now swords once pledged to justice, rust on the altars of the self-righteous.”

Lt. Randy Hanson of the Bowie Police Department is more well-known for his investigative activities, but with those words above he launches a writing career that begins with “Roland’s Path,” an epic fantasy story that publishes this week.

While his writing ability may be new to his co-workers and acquaintances, his close friends know the desire to write goes back to when he was a youngster writing stories for himself. The idea for a book took root when he was in junior high.

“I read a lot of Louis L’Amour, they were some of the first things I ever read and I loved them. I branched out to Stephen King and R.A. Salvatore. By junior high I thought I could write a story, how hard could it be? I wrote a few short stories, but I didn’t do anything with them,” explains Hanson.

