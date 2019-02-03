Nocona loses to Seymour in shootout

The Nocona baseball team had a frustrating home opener on Tuesday as they faced Seymour.

The Indians ended up losing 17-10 in a game that was always within reach thanks to the high run production from both teams, but could never capitalize to make it a close game.

A leadoff walk followed by two hits put the Panthers up 2-0 before any outs were recorded. A batter later, a ground out was good to score another run as Nocona trailed 3-0 before batting.

The Indians answered by loading the bases with two walks and a single. Deuce Glasker drove in a run with a single. Next batter John Womack drew a walk to score another runner to cut the lead to 3-2.

Unfortunately for Nocona, the next two batters struck out with the bases loaded as the game moved to the second inning.

A lead off triple came back to bite the Indians as that runner ended up scoring three batters later on a wild pitch. After back-to-back two out walks, the next batter doubled to drive both runners in to give Seymour a 6-2 lead.

Nocona was able to cut into the lead when Tyler Richards drove in a run with a single. Three batters later, Richards was able to score on a wild pitch to make the score 6-4.

With two other base runners on, the Indians were in position to score more, but the next batter grounded out to first base to end the second inning.

In a weird inning, Nocona walked four batters. Thanks to wild pitches and passed balls, the Panthers were able to score three runs despite having no hits or RBIs to make their lead grow to 9-4. The Indians drew two walks, but could not capitalize as the game moved to the fourth inning.

Back-to-back singles to start the inning allowed Seymour to score another run. With a hit batter and a walk loading the bases, the Panthers scored a run on a passed ball to make the lead 11-4.

Thankfully, the Indian pitcher Jason Sparkman was able to strike out the next two batters to stop the bleeding early. Nocona could not capitalize on a drawn walk that was put in scoring position with two outs as the game moved into the fifth inning.

With Seymour on an offensive roll and three runs away from run ruling the Indians, Nocoan instead delivered its first three up, three down inning with no base runner.

Unfortunately Nocona could not cut into the lead as another drawn walk ended up being stranded in scoring position.

Besides a leadoff batter reaching base due to a fielding error, Sparkman was able to strike out the next three batters to keep the Indians in the game. A drawn walk and a hit batter put two runners on base with one out.

Logan Barnes came through with a bunt that scored the runner. Blayne Gomez then came through with another run as he stole home. Barnes then scored as a bad throw when he was stealing third allowed him to come home to make the score 11-7 heading into the seventh inning.

Despite the momentum, the Panthers struck back in a big way with six hits, a hit batter and a fielding error that allowed them to score six runs in the final inning to give them their biggest lead of the game 17-7.

Nocona started off the last inning strong with two lead off walks. The next two batters struck out to get the Indians down to their final out.

Womack scored on another steal home and then Gomez drove in another run. Two batters later Gomez was able to steal home to cut the lead to 17-10. Unfortunately the next batter popped out to second base to end the game.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.