Nocona softball loses to Henrietta

Nocona softball has had a tough go at district so far and it only continued on Tuesday at home against Henrietta.

The Lady Cats won in three innings 20-0 as the Lady Indians struggled with fielding the ball on defense.

Henrietta scored six runs in the first inning thanks to two hits, four walks, two errors, one hit batter and one dropped third strike.

Nocona’s top of the line up failed to get a base runner on as the game moved to the second inning.

The Lady Indians committed seven errors in the inning to go along with three hits from the Lady Cats as Henrietta scored 10 runs and extended its lead to 16-0. A leadoff single from Nocona’s Karlee Keck was a bright starting point, but two batters later it led to an inning ending double play.

Four walks and a fielding error led to four more runs from the Lady Cats to make the score 20-0. The Lady Indians would need to score at least six runs to avoid being run ruled. Unfortunately, Nocona failed to get a base runner on as the game ended with three straight outs.

