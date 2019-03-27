Nocona track competes well at Ponder Relays

The Nocona track and field teams competed at the Ponder Relays on Thursday.

Competing against nine other schools, the boy’s team finished fifth overall and the girl’s team sixth overall.

Chloe Daughtry came away with Nocona’s only first place of the day. Daughtry won the triple jump with a 35 feet and half an inch. Daughtry also got second in the long jump, fourth in the 200 meter race and was apart of both the 4×200 and 4×400 meter relays.

Other top performers saw Tyler Richards finish second in the 400 meters, Kylie Rose finishing second in the 3200 meter race, Michael Ellis finishing third in the 3200 meter race and Rowdy Waters placing third in the triple jump.



Results for the rest of the Indian and Lady Indian athletes who finished in the top six are in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.

