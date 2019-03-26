Ollie Mae Hogan Webb

October 27, 1928 – March 22, 2019

GAINESVILLE – Ollie Mae Hogan Webb, 90, went home to be with the Lord on March 22, 2019 in Gainesville, TX.

The family will receive friends at 1:30 p.m. prior to the funeral service on March 29 at The White Family Funeral Home. There will not be a visitation at the family’s home following the service.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on March 29 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Pastor Dwayne Lamberson officiating. Pallbearers are Steve Cross, Ray Couey, Justin Bland, Campbell Bland, Kim Warner, Ricky Rains and Jason Underhill.

Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Ollie was born on Oct. 27, 1928 in Mallard to Levi Graham and Hattie Lucile (Parks) Hogan. The Hogan family moved from Mallard to Bowie in 1928 when Ollie Mae was a baby. She graduated from Bowie High School and resided here all her life.

On April 16, 1948 Ollie married Charles Henry Webb in Montague. They were members of the Bowie Travel Trailer Club and attended Grace Baptist Mission Church in Bowie.

Ollie worked for Southwestern Bell as a telephone operator for 10 years before they converted to the dial system. She also worked at Haggar Slacks Factory for about four years, Bellmire Nursing Home for two and a half years, and the First National Bank for about 10 years until her retirement, all while raising two daughters with her husband.

Ollie enjoyed many years of outings at the lake, having cookouts, boating, water skiing, camping and traveling. She loved visiting with family and friends, sewing and crocheting.

In later years, she enjoyed visiting and eating with friends and staff of the Bowie Senior Citizens Center, who became like family to her. Ollie also really enjoyed going to listen to music on Friday nights at the Bowie Senior Center and seeing her friends there. She always looked forward to church services each week and the opportunity to spend time with her wonderful church family.

She is preceded in death by her husband of almost 68 years, Charles H. Webb; parents, Levi and Hattie Hogan; brother, L.G. Hogan; and sisters, Rexine Roach and Bertha Nell “Pinki” Weaver.

Ollie is survived by her sister, Wanda Shackelford, Tulia; daughters, Linda Cross and husband Steve, Gainesville, and Janis Couey and husband Ray, Richmond; granddaughter, Stephanie Bland and husband Justin; great grandson, Campbell Bland; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

