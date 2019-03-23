Panthers lose 12-2 on road

The Saint Jo Panthers played another top 2A team as part of their conjoined district schedule as they traveled to Lindsay on Tuesday.

The Knights proved too much for the Panthers as they won 12-2 in six innings.

Saint Jo was able to take an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Leadoff hitter Connor Thompson was able to get on base with a hit to the short stop. Thompson stole second and then third base.

Thanks to an error by the third basemen when Lindsay was trying to throw him out, Thompson was able to score.

Thanks to three walks and two wild pitches, the Knights were able to take the lead 2-1 heading into the second inning.

Besides Cody Thurman reaching base with a hit to third base, Saint Jo struggled to make contact as the team stuck out three times in the inning.

Four straight walks for Lindsay scored one run and allowed another run to score on a double play ball. The Knights led 4-1 heading into the third inning.

The Panthers offense failed to get a runner on base while a single and a fielding error allowed two runners to get on base for Lindsay.

The Knights were able to get both runners in with a ground out and a wild pitch as Lindsay led 6-1 heading into the fourth inning.

Things were almost déjà vu for the fourth inning. Saint Jo’s offense continued to struggle while the Knights were able to capitalize on early inning base runners, scoring three more runs to go up 9-1.

Both teams failed to get things going in the fifth inning as all batters were retired. In the sixth inning the Panthers were able to draw back-to-back walks with two outs. A stolen base and a passed ball allowed Eli Jones to score, cutting the lead to 9-2.

Lindsay was able to answer with a two-run home run and an RBI single to end the game due to run rule. The Knights won 12-2.

