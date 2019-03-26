Rodger Wayne Couch

December 12, 1946 – March 23, 2019

SUNSET – Rodger Wayne Couch, 72, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Decatur, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation. A private family inurnment will be at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery.

Couch was born on Dec. 12, 1946 in Sikeston, MO to Louis and Zelma (Greenlee) Couch. He married Alicia Grottie on Feb. 17, 1980 in Bowie.

Couch worked as a truck driver and drove for various industries, oilfield, cross country, rock hauling, a bulk mail carrier and a school bus driver.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Phillip Couch and son, Phillip Couch.

He is survived by his wife, Alicia Couch, Sunset; children, Jessica Gandham, Euless and Michael Couch, Springtown; two grandchildren; sister, Faith Ann Neal, Fort Worth; two sister-in-laws; a brother-in-law; a nephew and two nieces.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.