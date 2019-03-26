Rodney Neil Garrison

April 19, 1951 – March 17, 2019

BOWIE – Rodney Neil Garrison, 67, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on March 17, 2019.

A private family service will be take place at a later date.

Rodney was born on April 19, 1951, in Ardmore, OK to Harold and Nora (Ward) Garrison. He had fond memories of being raised in Grayback, an oilfield town, located on the Waggoner Ranch.

The family later moved to Iowa Park, where he graduated from Iowa Park High School in 1969. Rodney had a passion for music and learned to play bass guitar from a friend during downtime at the gas station where he worked in high school. Later in life, he also learned to play steel guitar.

After graduation, Rodney pursued his love of music and moved to Austin. There he played in a local band called Phoenix, who was the opening band for ZZ Top in Wichita Falls in the early 1970s. Rodney was bassist for B.W. Stevenson and appeared on the original “My Maria” album. They also appeared on the weekly television music show, The Midnight Special in 1973.

Rodney then settled into family life, learning his trade as a machinist, where he worked for Holley Enterprises, Boeing and retired from Labinol in 2017. He moved to Bowie in 2001 and began playing music again. He played in several area bands over the years as well as cowboy church bands. He was a former member of the Montague County Cowboy Church band, where he has his church membership and was blessed to have filled in a couple of times several months ago as his health allowed.

Rodney was a kind, loving man with a great sense of humor and always had a smile on his face. He was a man of strong faith in God and didn’t allow his battle with cancer to steal his joy or his spirit. He never complained and met every challenge with courage and grace.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Nora Garrison; grandson, Clayton Dalton and brother-in-law, Greg Houston.

He is survived by his wife, Nora (Wilson) Garrison; children, Will Garrison, Austin, Kristen Garrison, Burleson and Julie Luis, Austin; grandsons, Jax and Hunter Garrison; granddaughters, MacKenzie Molloy and Shelby Adams; sister, Connie Houston, Bowie; brother, Perry Garrison and wife Jamie, Vashti; nieces, Ashley Reed and Abby Harrell; and nephews, Tyler Garrison, Riley Garrison and Trace Garrison.

Memorials may be made to the Montague County Cowboy Church Christ Can Food Bank, P.O. Box 4, Montague, TX 76251.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

