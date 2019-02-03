Saint Jo baseball ready to start season

With the boy’s basketball season coming to an end this week, that means the Saint Jo baseball team will kick off play.

While the Panthers boys basketball team is coming off a historic run to the regional quarterfinals, the baseball team’s run to the regional semi-finals was a first for the program since the 80s.

Winning more than one game last year was already a big step forward for the recently rebirthed program, but finishing among the final 16 teams in the state in 1A was like jumping several steps at once.

With all but two players returning from that team, expectations are sky high heading into the season.

While the two graduated players Jake Morris and Harper Roberts were major contributors on the mound, with a bat and in the field, perhaps the best player from last year’s team is returning.

Connor Thompson, who pitches, plays the crucial short stop position and bats near the top of the order, was named to the Dirty South Bats top 45 players in Texas 1A list as only a sophomore last year.

He along with every other returning starter are a year older while also carrying a bit more confidence than they had last year.

Outside of Thompson, pitching is expected to come from Brock Durham as both of them are expected to alternate starts early in the season.

Outside of those two, Coach Derek Schlieve said he expects pitching will come from Preston Lyons, Jace Johnson and Trevor Conner among some others.

