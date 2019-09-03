Saint Jo beats TLCA 26-1

The Saint Jo Panthers baseball team blew out their opponent on Tuesday at home in a game where the opponent was overwhelmed as Saint Jo took advantage.

Playing Texas Leadership Charter Academy out of Arlington, the Panthers won 26-1 in a game that was over after an inning.

The Eagles’ pitchers had trouble finding the strike zone as Saint Jo drew 16 walks. When they found the strike zone it was not much better as the Panthers had 17 hits. Four players had two RBIs and 10 players scored two runs or more.

Saint Jo had four pitchers get some time on the mound. They combined to strike out nine batters while giving up five hits and one run.

Coach Derek Schlieve was under the impression that TLCA’s coach overestimated where his team would be while also missing some key players. Still, the lopsided score and the inability to throw strikes made it a tough game to get much out of.

“Our guys handled the situation well though, so that was nice,” Schlieve said. “It was a situation we were able to get out of healthy and the guys handled it in a mature way, which was a positive.”

