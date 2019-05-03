Spring Book Sale opens

The Bowie Public Library Book Sale begins March 6 in the Bowie Community Center at Pelham Park.

The sale is noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

The Friends of the Bowie Public Library sponsor this event, and the proceeds benefit projects at the library. Choose from the huge variety of adult and children’s books of all kinds in both paperback and hardback.

Plan to come by, browse and buy a treasure or two. You are certain to find a book or two to take home. The prices are right, and you just might find that title you have been looking for.