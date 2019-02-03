Spring book sale set

It’s that time again. The Spring book sale benefitting the Bowie Public Library begins at noon on March 6 at the Bowie Community Center, 413 Pelham St.

There always is a wide selection of fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, hardbacks, paperbacks and topics too numerous to mention.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library organization, proceeds benefit projects at the library and the library benefits all Bowie area citizens.

Perhaps you have books you would like to contribute to this event. If so, make sure that your donation is given to the library staff before March 5.

Come early for the best selections. Date and times are: noon-5 p.m. March 6; 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. March 7; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. March 8 and 9a.m.-noon March 9.