Spring officially arrives on Wednesday

Spring will officially arrive, at least “astronomically speaking,” at 5:58 p.m. on March 20 with the Vernal Equinox, and while Texas may have endured a relatively mild winter, sunshine and warmer temperatures will be welcomed.

Meteorologically speaking the first day of spring was March 1 and the last is May 31, but that is because weather scientists divide the year into quarters to make it easier to compare seasonable and monthly statistics. Those seasons are based on annual temperature cycles rather than the position of the earth.

On the March Equinox, the sun crosses the celestial equator from

south to north. If you were standing on the equator the sun would pass directly overhead on its way north. Equinoxes occur only two times a year, spring and fall.

After the spring equinox the northern hemisphere tilts toward the sun, which is why we start to get longer, sunnier days according to the Farmer’s Almanac. Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.