Ad

Staying focused on fitness

03/20/2019 Beauty Tips 0

Keeping a fitness routine while traveling can be tough, but it all starts with a coordinated effort to pack all the necessary gear, such as running shoes, headphones and chargers for all your devices. Don’t leave out DAILIES TOTAL1 ® contact lenses, which fitness entrepreneur Cassey Ho recommends so you can see the beauty around you while out for a run. The all-day comfort the lenses provide allows you to concentrate on your workout, not your eyes.

For more fitness tips while traveling, visit dailiestotal1.com.

https://youtu.be/FeFOZAny870

SOURCE:
Alcon

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes