Staying focused on fitness

Keeping a fitness routine while traveling can be tough, but it all starts with a coordinated effort to pack all the necessary gear, such as running shoes, headphones and chargers for all your devices. Don’t leave out DAILIES TOTAL1 ® contact lenses, which fitness entrepreneur Cassey Ho recommends so you can see the beauty around you while out for a run. The all-day comfort the lenses provide allows you to concentrate on your workout, not your eyes.

For more fitness tips while traveling, visit dailiestotal1.com.

https://youtu.be/FeFOZAny870

SOURCE:

Alcon