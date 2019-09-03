Strike a post in NYC – Local model sees her face on Times Square billboard

By BARBARA GREEN

A local aspiring model saw one of her goals achieved this past week as her face went up on a digital billboard in New York City’s Times Square, and she was able to see it in person.

Jessica Simpson is the 16-year-old daughter of Dora and Jason Simpson, Montague, and she has been working as a model since she was about six-years-old. The family has lived at Montague the past 25 years. Jessica is the youngest of five children, that includes two older sisters and two brothers.

It was an exciting weekend for the mom and daughter as they hopped on a plane for the “Big Apple,” to be there on Saturday when the billboard went up. The advertisement was for Shane Kislack Advertising and Editorial Photography of Dallas and was located at 42nd and 7th Streets.

Jessica had worked with him previously, and these photos were a mix of high fashion beauty shots and vintage heirloom portraits. The digital billboard features one photo on top with the others rotating below. Her mom laughs they watched Janet Jackson and Loreal ads scroll through, while they waited for her ad, so she was in good company.

“It was so exciting and I am glad my mom brought me to see it,” said Jessica.

