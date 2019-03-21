Tax rates across the country

Tax season can be stressful for the millions of Americans who owe
money to Uncle Sam. Every year, the average U.S. household pays more
than $7,800 in federal income taxes, according to the Bureau of Labor
Statistics. And while we’re all faced with that same obligation, there
is significant difference when it comes to state and local taxes.
Taxpayers in the most tax-expensive states, for instance, pay three
times more than those in the cheapest states.
Surprisingly, though, low income taxes don’t always mean low taxes as
a whole. For example, while the state of Washington’s citizens don’t
pay income tax, they still end up spending over 8% of their annual
income on sales and excise taxes. Texas residents also don’t pay income
tax, but spend 1.83% of their income on real estate taxes, one of the
highest rates in the country. Compare these to California, where
residents owe almost 5% of their income in sales and excise taxes, and
just 0.77% in real estate tax.
As this year’s tax-filing deadline, April 15, comes closer, it’s fair to wonder which states give their taxpayers more of a break. WalletHub searched for answers by comparing state and local tax rates in the 50 states and the District of Columbia against national medians. To illustrate, we calculated relative income-tax obligations by applying the effective income-tax rates in each state and locality to the average American’s income. Scroll down for the complete ranking, commentary from a panel of tax experts and a full description of our methodology. Surprisingly, though, low income taxes don’t always mean low taxes as a whole. For example, while the state of Washington’s citizens don’t pay income tax, they still end up spending over 8% of their annual income on sales and excise taxes. Texas residents also don’t pay income tax, but spend 1.83 percent of their income on real estate taxes, one of the highest rates in the country. Compare these to California, where residents owe almost five percent of their income in sales and excise taxes, and just 0.77 percent in real estate tax.
As this year’s tax-filing deadline, April 15, comes closer, it’s fair to wonder which states give their taxpayers more of a break. WalletHub searched for answers by comparing state and local tax rates in the 50 states and the District of Columbia against national medians. To illustrate, we calculated relative income-tax obligations by applying the effective income-tax rates in each state and locality to the average American’s income. Scroll down for the complete ranking, commentary from a panel of tax experts and a full description of our methodology.
Surprisingly, though, low income taxes don’t always mean low taxes as a whole. For example, while the state of Washington’s citizens don’t pay income tax, they still end up spending over eight percent of their annual income on sales and excise taxes. Texas residents also don’t pay income tax, but spend 1.83% of their income on real estate taxes, one of the highest rates in the country. Compare these to California, where residents owe almost 5% of their income in sales and excise taxes, and just 0.77% in real estate tax.
As this year’s tax-filing deadline, April 15, comes closer, it’s fair to wonder which states give their taxpayers more of a break. WalletHub searched for answers by comparing state and local tax rates in the 50 states and the District of Columbia against national medians. To illustrate, we calculated relative income-tax obligations by applying the effective income-tax rates in each state and locality to the average American’s income. Scroll down for the complete ranking, commentary from a panel of tax experts and a full description of our methodology.
Leave a Reply