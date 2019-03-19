Timothy Williams

October 23, 1963 – March 8, 2019

FLORDIA – Timothy Williams, 55, died on March 8, 2019 in Atlantic Beach, FL.

There will be a funeral service at 2 p.m. on March 23 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona with Minister Larry Spradley officiating.

Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery. Following the burial there will be a celebration of life at the Nocona Veterans of Foreign Wars Post# 8558.

He was born on Oct. 23, 1963 in Abilene to Danny Williams and Wanda Jackson Wood. Williams worked as an insurance adjuster. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Methodist Men’s Prayer Breakfast in Carrollton.

He is survived by his father, Danny K. Williams, Carrollton; mother, Wanda Wood, Nocona; wife, Christy Williams, Frisco; sons, Jaxon and Joshua Williams, both of Frisco; sisters, Kimberly Semmler, Fort Worth, Michelle DeForest, Amarillo and Christi Parsley, Plano; brothers, Danny Williams II, Addison, Derek Wood, Canadianand Dr. Kirk Parsley, San Diego, CA.

Memorials may be made to the Nocona V.F.W., 100 Baylor St., Nocona, TX 76255.