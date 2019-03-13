Tips for a successful 2019 and beyond

(Family Features) The demands of today’s always-connected culture can make finding balance in life nearly impossible. Between work, school and extracurricular activities, schedules can be crazy, and setting aside time to exercise is often difficult.

For Performance Enhancement Specialist Emily Hutchins, balance is key to seeing hard work turn into lifelong, healthy habits.

“Whether my clients are striving to lose those last couple pounds or completing their 100th marathon, the most important thing to me is that they’re on track to a long life of great health,” Hutchins said.

To help build easy, long-term fitness habits and set yourself up for a successful year of healthy living, Hutchins recommends these tips.

Get Real

Whether trying a new workout class, joining a local gym or training for your first marathon, set an attainable fitness goal you have confidence in. Finding a workout plan you enjoy or a friend to hold you accountable can help establish a routine. While falling into old habits can happen as the year goes on, setting realistic intentions can help you stay on track and avoid excuses.

Recover Smarter

Your journey to better health doesn’t end at the finish line or when you get in your car after a fitness class. In fact, what you put into your body post-workout can be a critical piece of your fitness path and help prepare you for your next workout so you can keep working toward your goals throughout the year.

Hutchins recommends low-fat chocolate milk after a tough workout to help repair, rebuild and refuel muscles. With natural, high-quality protein to build lean muscle, fluids and electrolytes to replace what you lose in sweat, calcium for strong bones and the right carb-to-protein ratio to refuel exhausted muscles, chocolate milk is the real deal for real recovery.

Relax and Unwind

Make sure to give yourself a break, relax and unwind, too. It is important to refuel both your body and mind for balance in the midst of a busy schedule. Reset with something you love to do like cooking or curling up with a good book. This can help you recharge to take on the next day and the next workout.

It takes real work day-in and day-out to build healthy habits that can benefit you long-term. Setting goals, recovering properly and taking care of your mind and body can jumpstart a better and stronger you. For more information on the benefits of recovering with chocolate milk, visit builtwithchocolatemilk.com.

