Weldon Dale Walling

June 10, 1928 – March 5, 2019

DECATUR – Weldon Dale Walling, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Decatur, TX.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on March 8 at Bellevue Cemetery in Bellevue with Pastor Jon Page officiating.

Walling was born on June 10, 1928 in Sunset to Reginald and Treasure (Voss) Walling. He graduated from Sunset High School. He attended one year at Midwestern State University then began a farming career in Haskell County.

Walling was a Church of Christ minister, and served at Bellevue, Benjamin, Knox City, Mount Hood, OR and Temple, OK churches.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Novalene Walling; grandson, Brandon Walling; and brothers Lendon Walling and Dennis Walling.

He is survived by his children, Sandra Vannoy, Abilene, Ben Walling, Bridgeport and David Walling, Edmond, OK; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brothers, Randell Walling, Powell, WY, Tommy Walling, Wichita Fall, and Larry Walling, Seymour; sister, Doris Beasley, Wichita Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.

