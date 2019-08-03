Well acreage size driving subdivision rule debate

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Montague County Commissioners met once more this week to consider updates to the subdivision regulations for the county reviewing additional information sought after the last meeting including stipulations for RV parks and mobile home developments.

The primary question still at issue is whether to stay with the present rule requiring at least a two-acre tract for a water well compared to the five-acre tract that had previously been proposed by the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District.

Following hearings on the proposed permanent rules for the UTGCD, the board has decided to back off that five-acres after two of the four counties engaged lawyers prepared to fight the rule change. Doug Shaw, district general manager, said the board felt like it was not wise to spend the amount of money it was likely to entail for litigation from parties in Parker and Hood Counties who appeared more concerned about the economic impact than any future water supply.

Several large subdivisions in those counties, plus Wise County are experiencing declining water levels as many of them operate with a water well on each lot instead of a central public water supply for that subdivision.

