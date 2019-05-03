Wendell Thompson

March 3, 1946 – February 22, 2019

SAINT JO – Wendell Thompson, 73, died on Feb. 22, 2019.

A funeral service was on Feb. 24 at Illinois Bend Cemetery in Illinois Bend.

Thompson was born on March 3, 1946 to Wayne and Dell (Steadham) Thompson in Cooke County. He attended Saint Jo schools and graduated high school in 1963. He attended North Central Texas College and East Texas State University (Texas A&M Commerce). He was employed by Centel Telephone Company (late owned by the Sprint Corporation) and worked his entire telephone career with the same company upon his retirement in 2008.

He married Linda (Dowd) Thompson on June 8, 1968 at the First United Methodist Church in Saint Jo.

Thompson served on the school board at Saint Jo Independent School District as well as the local volunteer fire department for many ears. In 1976 he was the fire chief.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Dell Thompson.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Dowd) Thompson, Saint Jo; daughter, Melissa Chaffin, Dye Mound; son, Kyle Thompson, Decatur; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donation be made to the Illinois Bend Cemetery Fund. Memorials may be mailed to Illinois Bend Cemetery in care of Wanda Parker 512 Dowd Rd., Saint Jo, TX 76265.