Bruce Barker, age 65, barely escaped a fire that destroyed his mobile home and pickup late Monday afternoon.

Bowie Rural Fire Department was called to a fully involved fire at 271 Maple Road in Frontier Shores about 4:10 p.m. on Monday. The heavily wooded area and narrow roads were a tight fit for fire trucks and equipment.

The single-wide mobile home and addition was the residence of Barker and his pet dog. His daughter Brittney Nichole Barker said her father had been napping when she called and told him she and her daughter, age four, were coming over.

As they were walking up to the trailer she saw smoke at a cable hanging over the house and then immediate flames possibly from a nearby electric pole. She added it appears the dog woke him up due to the fire.

Bowie Rural was assisted by the Sunset Fire Department. Five trucks were on site and Brittney said it took about an hour to get the fire out.

Brittney said her father has lived at the home the past 21 years. She lives in Stoneburg. He lost everything including his pickup parked next to the mobile home.

Barker worked in carpentry most of his life and has been on disability the last several years due to a heart condition.

The daughter says while he only received minor injuries it has been very traumatic to face the loss of everything. They will be attempting to figure out the next steps including setting up a relief account at a local bank.

The mobile home and addition were destroyed by Monday’s fire. (Courtesy photo BRVFD)