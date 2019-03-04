AgriLife Extension plans Futures Forum

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Montague County has a history of providing educational programs that address the most critical issues in the county.

In order to make sure future programs are on target, the agents invite participation in the “Texas Community Futures Forum” to on April 8 at courthouse annex community room 11339 TX-59 in Montague.

A light lunch will be served and start at 11:30 a.m. and continue until about 1:30 p.m. as the group is identifying issues Texas Agrilife Extension can help address here in Montague County.

Local citizen opinion is highly valued, so the agents, Justin Hansard and Melanie Potter hope a large and diverse group can attend.

Those with questions may call the extension office at 894-2831 or email j-hansard@tamu.edu or melanie.potter@ag.tamu.edu .