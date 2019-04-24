BOB readies first ‘Clean-up’ Day

Beautify Our Bowie has planned its first “Community Clean-Up Day” on April 27 and the beautification committee invites you to take an active role in your own property or business or offer to help someone.

Citizens and businesses are encouraged to get your yards mowed and trimmed and trash picked up. Maybe add some flowers or a dash of new paint.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Bowie Chamber of Commerce will present the Shred-A-Thon in the Bowie Plaza parking lot. Bring your business or personal paperwork to be disposed of in a safe and secure manner at no cost.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Montague Emergency Communications Team will be in the Bowie Community Room parking lot at Mason and Pecan to accept your e-recyling items. Old computers components can be dropped off and disposed of properly.

BOB members invite those with questions or who may need assistance with clean-up to visit their Facebook for information or to send a message. A BOB volunteer may be able to help or find resources.