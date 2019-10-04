Bowie baseball holds on to win 5-4

In a game the Bowie baseball team controlled four innings, the Jackrabbits were able to hold on just enough to beat Childress at home on Friday to end the first round of district on a high note.

Bowie won another one-run game 5-4, with the Bobcats four runs coming in the final three innings.

Things were slow going as neither team put up any runs in the first inning, though Childress did succeed in getting two runners on base.

Besides a one out double, the Bobcats were again limited to no runs in the second inning while the Jackrabbits were able to take a lead.

Cooper Little led off by getting on second base thanks to an error in the outfield. Two batters later and after advancing to third base on a bunt, a passed ball on a called strike three allowed Little to score and give Bowie a 1-0 lead.

The Jackrabbits defense again sat down Childress with three straight ground outs in the third inning. On offense, Evan Kennedy drove in a run with a double to right field.

It was followed with a RBI triple from Taylor Pigg, a RBI double from Payton Price and Braden Armstrong driving in a run on a sacrifice fly. Bowie was in full control leading 5-0 heading into the fourth inning.

The Bobcats were able to load the bases thanks to a base hit, a fielding error and a drawn walk. Fortunately the Jackrabbit’s Pigg was able to get the third out on a fly ball to center field before any runs could be scored.

Bowie looked to pile on to its lead as the Jackrabbits loaded the bases up with only one out. Unfortunately batters hit into a shallow pop up and a ground out to the shortstop to end the fourth inning.

Childress finally scored with a two-run triple. That batter would later score thanks to a fielding error from Bowie when trying to throw out a runner trying to steal second base. The Bobcats had cut the lead to 5-3 and the Jackrabbits did not answer offensively as the game advanced to the sixth inning.

Neither team had much luck offensively in the inning. Bowie’s Kennedy led off with a walk and was able to advance to third base in an effort to put pressure on the defense. Unfortunately the Jackrabbits could not get him home as the game moved to the seventh and final inning.

With Pigg’s pitch count too high, Luis DeLeon came in to close out the game. Things were not smooth sailing. The leadoff batter was hit and a single two batter later scored the runner and cut the lead to 5-4. A walk with two outs moved the tying run to second base, but thankfully the next runner grounded into a fielder’s choice at second base to end the game.

