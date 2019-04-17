Bowie baseball loses to Holliday 11-6

The Bowie Jackrabbits hoped they could avenge the lone district loss at home against Holliday.

Despite the Jackrabbits leading for half the game, two explosive innings from the Eagles played a part in Bowie’s 11-6 loss.

Holliday led off and was able to get two base runners on with a base hit and a walk with one out. A fly out to right field allowed the runner on second to move to third base, but the Jackrabbit’s Payton Price was able to force a ground out for the third out.

Evan Kennedy led off with a drawn walk. Kennedy stole second base and Taylor Pigg moved him to third with a sacrifice bunt.

Price then came through with a single that drove in Kennedy standing up to give Bowie a 1-0 lead. The Jackrabbits hoped to score more with one out. With a hit and run on, the next batter flew out to center field. The runner could not beat the throw back to first as the Eagles completed the inning ending double play.

The second inning again saw Holliday get two base runners on with a walk and a base hit. Again Price worked out of it by inducing a fly ball to the right fielder. Braden Armstrong led off with a walk for Bowie again.

Unfortunately he was thrown out trying to steal second just before Ozzie Phillips hit a line drive single. He was left stranded at first as the next batter struck out to end the second inning.

The Eagles batters kept threatening. A single and a fielding error at shortstop allowed two runners on base. A walk with two outs loaded the bases. Again Price was able to force a ground out to get out of inning with Bowie still leading 1-0. Besides a single from Kennedy with one out, the Jackrabbits did not have much luck as the game moved to the fourth inning.

The Eagles leadoff was hit by a pitch to get on base. After a fly out, Price forced a fly out to center fielder Armstrong.

Just like Bowie fell victim before, Holliday had a hit and run on call. Armstrong was able to throw the runner out right before he got back to first for the inning ending double play. The Jackrabbits offense failed to get any runners on as the game moved to the fifth inning.

It was here where the wheels fell off for Bowie. A leadoff double from Holliday, a steal and a wild pitch tied up the score. A dropped strike three allowed the next batter to get on base. Two steals and a sacrifice fly allowed the Eagles to take their first lead.

Holliday was not done. Three straight walks loaded the bases and led to a pitching change. A single and a double scored three more runs as the Eagles lead was now 5-1.

The Jackrabbits had Kash Stockard and Kennedy hit back-to-back singles with two outs to try and start something. The next batter popped out to first to end that hope before it got going.

Holliday had more to add. A walk and two base hits loaded the bases with no outs. Three hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly later and the Eagles had scored five more runs to up their lead to 10-1.

Coach Glen Dunnam challenged his to team, saying he was going to see how much character they had after suddenly falling behind by so much. To an extent, they did not disappoint.

After Cooper Little hitting a single with one out, Armstrong hit a triple to right field to drive him in. Weston Partridge followed with a line drive to left field to score Armstrong, cutting the lead to 10-3.

Holliday added one more run in the seventh with a leadoff single followed by a double to make the score 11-3. Relief pitcher Luis DeLeon was then able to retire the next three batters to keep the runner stranded at second base.

Kennedy led off with his third hit of the game for a single. With two outs Little joined Kennedy on base with a single. Armstrong followed and hit a three-run home run over the left field fence to make the score 11-6. It would not be enough as two batters later the Eagles forced the third out to end the game.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.