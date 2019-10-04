Bowie beats Childress with small ball

Starting the second round of district on the right note, the Bowie Lady Rabbits beat Childress at home on Friday.

The Lady Rabbits won a high scoring and mostly one sided game 15-7, scoring in all but two of the innings they batted.

The Lady Cats struck first as a leadoff walk came around to score thanks to a few passed balls and wild pitches in the top of the first inning. Bowie answered as Chelsey Ketchum was able to score on an error and Season Eudey on a wild pitch. The Lady Rabbits led 2-1 heading into the second inning.

A leadoff walk from Childress was left stranded at second as Bailey Grant retired the next three batters. Bowie’s Hannah Love was able to score on a passed ball and Carrington Davis drove in a run on a single to extend the lead to 4-1.

With some soreness in her elbow, Alexa Holzer came in for Grant at pitcher after a leadoff walk. The Lady Cats loaded the bases and were able to score on a sacrifice fly ball to cut the lead to 4-2.

The Lady Rabbits then broke the game open in the bottom of the third inning. With two runners on base Addie Farris hit a ground ball. Childress committed an error that allowed one run to score.

After loading the bases, the Lady Cats walked the next two batters to score two more runs. Eudey hit a sacrifice fly ball for another run. Kylie Fleming laid down a bunt that scored another run and she beat the throw to first to keep the bases loaded. Gracie Bentley grounded out to third base for the second out, but another run was allowed to score to make it 10-2 heading to the fourth inning.

Only a two out single from the Lady Cats was going on offensively for them. Bowie had a good start with a leadoff walk, but the next batter bunted into a double play. Next batter Ketchum was able to reach second base due to an error and third base with a steal, but the Lady Rabbits struck out looking to end the fourth with no runs.

The fifth inning was rough for Bowie. Three hits, two fielding errors and two walks allowed Childress to score five runs and get back into the game with score 10-7. Fearing the momentum was about to swing away from their favor, the Lady Rabbits answered back in their next at bats.

Maddison Gatewood was able to score thanks to an error from the catcher. Bentley then laid down a sacrifice bunt to score another run.

Two more runners got on thanks to a walk and a hit batter. Jasmine Jones then hit an RBI single. Ketchum laid down another bunt and beat the throw to first to score another run. Jones was able to score thanks to a wild pitch.

At the end of the inning, Bowie had made up the five runs the Lady Cats scored to extend the lead back to a comfortable 15-7.

Despite both teams having their leadoff batters get on base, neither the Lady Rabbits nor Childress were able to score any runs in the sixth inning after the explosive fifth inning. In the Lady Cats final at bats, one base runner got on base thanks to an error with two outs. Fortunately, Holzer was able to force the next batter to fly out to center field to end the game. Bowie won 15-7.

