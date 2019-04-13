Bowie clinches playoff spot with win at Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians hosted Bowie on Tuesday in a game that went all seven innings unlike the first game on March 22.

The Lady Rabbits won 8-3 to clinch a playoff berth and had a steady lead for most of the game, but the Lady Indians were able to do some good things early.

Bowie failed to get any base runners in its first at bats as Nocona’s Laci Stone and the defense made the plays to retire the side. On offense, Gisel Hernandez hit the first pitch she saw for a base hit. An error at third base allowed two runners on with no outs.

Trying to set up a bunt, the Lady Rabbits were ready. They charged and were able to pull the double play for the runners at third and first.

Next batter Karlee Keck hit a ground ball that got past the third base basemen for an error. This allowed the Lady Indians to score and go up 1-0 after one inning of play.

The lead was not safe. Gracie Bentley led off for Bowie. She was able to reach second thanks to a fielding error. After a passed ball allowed her to reach third, Jasmine Jones hit a double into the gap to tie the game up.

Addie Farris then laid down a bunt. A fielding error allowed Jones to score to give the Lady Rabbits a 2-1 lead, a lead they would never relinquish. Despite loading the bases with two walks, Stone was able to force a pop out to second base to get out of further damage for Nocona.

After the first two batters were retired, Laney Yates hit a single to try and threaten the defense. Bowie’s Alexa Holzer was able to strike out her third batter of the game to get out of the inning before anything else happened.

In the third inning, with the bat Holzer was able to reach first thanks to an error with two outs. Courtesy runner Hannah Love was able to steal second base, where Jones drove her in for another run with a double to right field and the Lady Rabbits lead at 3-1.

The Lady Indians did build some momentum in response. With two outs Koryahanna Ramsey hit a single. She was followed by Keck hitting a single to right field, allowing Ramsey to reach third base.

Nocona tried to pull the double steal, but Bowie was there. The throw to second was on time, but forgoing the inning ending out there shortstop Chelsey Ketchum threw the ball home to get the runner out for the third out.

The fourth inning saw the Lady Rabbits pull away. Leadoff batter Jayci Logan beat the throw to first for a single. She was then caught stealing second before back-to-back singles from Kylie Fleming and Ketchum put runners at the corners.

After a steal by Ketchum, Season Eudey laid down a bunt. A bad throw for an error allowed one run to score. Eudey stole second base and Carrington Davis followed with a line drive single to right field to drive that drove in both runners to make the score 6-1.

For the Lady Indians, Laramie Hayes was hit by a pitch with one out. She was able to advance to second on a wild pitch and looked to steal third, but was thrown out.

It was unfortunate for Nocona as Jenna McBride hit a single to left field. She was able to reach second on an error from the catcher, but Holzer was able to strike out the next batter for the third out.

Jones continued driving in runs even with no one on base as she led off the fifth inning with a sole home run to center field. Farris followed it up with a double to right field. A wild pitch allowed Farris to go to third base. Fleming grounded out to the shortstop, but it was enough to get Farris home to make the score 8-1.

Besides a one out single from Hernandez, the Lady Indians did not do much offensively as the game advanced to the sixth inning.

Bowie failed to score as a single from Bentley with two outs was the only thing that was produced. All three batters made contact within the first two pitches they saw, but all three were hit right to Nocona fielders.

On offense with two outs, Hayes hit a solo home run to left field on the first pitch she saw to cut the lead to 8-2 as the game moved to the final inning.

Jones continued her great day with a leadoff double in the seventh inning. The Lady Indians countered by forcing a double play in the next at bat to put an end to any more runs from the Lady Rabbits with a strike out for the third out.

Yates led off the seventh inning for the Lady Indians with an inside the park home run, helped by a fielding error in the outfield, that cut the lead to 8-3 and gave Nocona some hope.

Taylor Richards followed it up with a single to left field and Hernandez was then hit by a pitch to put two runners on with no outs.

Bailey Grant came in to pitch in relief, leaving the previous game early due to elbow pains. Trying to pull a double steal, the lead runner was thrown out at third base for the first out. Grant then struck out a batter for the second out. The final out was then popped up to third base to end the game before the Lady Indians were allowed to gain any more momentum. Bowie won 8-3.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.