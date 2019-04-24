Bowie Council gives community room reno a no

By BARBARA GREEN

It looks as if any renovations to the city community room that would relocate the remaining officials and allow the police department to use all the present city office has stalled out.

During Monday’s city council meeting a proposal to engage architects with Bundy, Young, Sims & Potter was defeated. For more than a year discussions about renovating the building have been off and on. It appeared to be back as the budget included funds for renovation and the finance department moved to the former motor bank location.

City Manager Bert Cunningham said he met with three different firms and BYSP had the best proposal, as well as being willing to work with the city on the fees which were estimated at a maximum of $20,000.

Based on the building review and a concept drawing the city manager said the biggest problem is the air conditioning which will have to be run into each of the office s. The return air also is an issue. The restrooms also need to be made handicap accessible. The plan would move the mayor, city manager, city secretary, city judge and code enforcement to the facility. The police would then use the full present city office building.

Cunningham explained this proposal only engages BYSP to only prepare bid documents, it does not approve any work.

