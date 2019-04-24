Bowie Councilman demands changes be made for agenda requests

By BARBARA GREEN

Complaints from a citizen about not being able to get on the Bowie City Council agenda led one councilor to demand something be done about this process when even council members can’t get something on the agenda for discussion.

Local businessman Windol Robbins spoke during public comments telling the council he asked to be on the Monday night agenda, but was told he could not despite being able to ask for a place in the past. He also called two council members and still could not find a way to get on the agenda.

Robbins, also a local building contractor, said he is working with the planning and zoning commission on a lot issue and asked if the action from that group automatically gets on the council agenda. If not is that something he needs to address. When asked by a council member what he wanted, Robbins said it was just a question.

“It wasn’t really my issue so it doesn’t matter. I just thought it was a much easier process than what I found,” he said.

