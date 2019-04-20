Bowie easily beats City View 7-0

The Bowie Jackrabbits had a positive senior night on Tuesday as they beat City View in their final home game of the season.

The Jackrabbits never trailed as they won 7-0 in a game where all the seniors got to play.

The Mustangs led off and got their first base runners with a one out single to left field. Pitcher Cooper Little navigated this as the next batter hit into a double play before City View could build any sort of momentum.

On offense, Taylor Pigg got on base with a one out single. He advanced to second on a passed ball so Payton Price could drive him in with a base hit, giving Bowie an early lead it would never relinquish.

Price stole second and third base before Ryan Henson hit a single that drove him in, ginv the Jackrabbits a 2-0 after the first inning.

An error at first base allowed the leadoff batter for the Mustangs to get on base. Little recovered and retired the next three batters in order as the defense made the plays to get runners out after the hiccup.

Ozzie Phillips led off with double to left field for Bowie. Trying to prevent Phillips from stealing third base, the third basemen could not reel in the throw and committed an error. This allowed Phillips to not just reach third base, but score on the play.

Andy Fitzner then drew a walk and stole second base to put himself in scoring range. After a strike out, Evan Kennedy hit an infield single to put runners at the corners. Kennedy then stole second base. An error by the pitcher allowed Fitzner to score and increase the lead to 4-0.

Next batter Pigg followed with a base hit, but Kennedy was called out trying to advance home. Pigg advanced to third base thanks to an error at first base.

Price was then hit by a pitch to put runners at the corners again. Unfortunately, the next batter popped out to the short stop to end the second inning.

Little and the Jackrabbits defense continued to make quick work of City View hitters. All three batters grounded out to infielders who made the routine play to first base. On offense, Luis DeLeon drew a one out walk. Boo Oakley came in to pinch run for DeLeon.

After a line out for the second out and wild pitch allowed Oakley to advance to second base, Fitzner hit a double to right field that drove in Oakley for a run. Bowie led 5-0 after three innings.

Little ran into a bit of trouble in the fourth inning. Back-to-back walks with one out led to the Mustangs best chance to get something going all game. The defense came through again as the next batter grounded into a double play to end the chance for City View.

The Jackrabbits bats did not stop. Trevor Mason led off the preceding by getting hit with a pitch. Next Pigg drove him in with a triple to left field. He was followed by Price, who hit a single that drove in Pigg to make the score 7-0.

After a fly out, Price stole second base. The next batter then hit a hard ball right at the second basemen, who caught it and threw it to second base before Price could get back to end the fourth inning.

Back-to-back one out walks again saw City View with another good chance to get on the scoreboard. Fortunately, Little struck out the next batter and forced a ground out to again get out of the situation. For the first time all game, Bowie failed to get on any base runner.

In the sixth inning, the Mustangs leadoff batter was able to reach first base thanks to an error. A wild pitch allowed the runner to advance to second base. Following a strike out, Little was able to get the next two batters to fly out to right field, leaving the runner stranded at second base once again.

With two outs, Pigg and Price hit back-to-back singles followed by a drawn walk from pinch hitter Weston Partridge to load the bases. Unfortunately, a ground out to the shortstop followed to end Bowie’s last scoring chance as long the defense could shut down the Mustangs.

Partridge came in to get the save on the mound and did not disappoint. He struck out all three batters he faced to end the game and give the Jackrabbits the 7-0 win.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.