Bowie JH teams finish second at district

The junior high district track meet for Bowie and Nocona was at Childress on April 6.

Both of the Bowie boy’s teams finished in second place behind Childress while the girl’s teams finished third behind Holliday and Childress. Both of Noconas boy’s teams finished fifth and the girls sixth place as a team.

Athletes who finished first in their event from Bowie included: Tyler Malone in the 800 meters; Andrew Sandhoff in both the 1600 and 2400; Samantha Clarke in the 1600; Tucker Jones in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles; Bayler Swint in the 110-meter hurdles; Kayleigh Crow in the shot put; and Brady Lawhorn in the high jump.

Nocona athletes who won their event included: Arturo Garcia in the 1600 meters; John Davis in the 300-meter hurdles; and Johnathan Stone in the discus.



Results for athletes from Bowie and Nocona who finished in the top six in each event in the weekend edition of the Bowie News.