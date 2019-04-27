Bowie, Nocona play at regional golf tournament this week

The 3A Region I golf tournament had boys from Bowie and Nocona competing against the top players in the region for a chance to go to the state meet on Monday and Tuesday.

Playing at the Shady Oaks Golf Course, the Jackrabbits had their four person team competing against 15 of the other best schools in the region.

The Indians advanced through Hunter Fenoglio, who was trying to make his second and last time at the regional tournament memorable.

The first day was a little tough for Bowie as the team’s 371 total was tied for 13th place. The Jackrabbits played a bit better the second day, improving the team’s total by seven strokes and finishing 12th overall.

Riley Harris had the top score for Bowie as he shot 81-80 for the tournament, good for a tie for 19th place individually. Parker Price was not far behind as he shot 82-83, putting him in a tie for the 28th spot.

Jay Anderson was consistent both days as he shot 99-100 and Hunter Wade made the biggest improvement from day one to day two as he shot 109-101.

Coach Matthew Miller thought his team played only okay as the big stage might have gotten to some of his players, especially on the opening day.

The accomplishment of just making it to regionals was something new for the whole program as well. According to Miller, the last Bowie team to both win district and be sent to regionals was in 1986.

With the whole team coming back next year, Miller is excited to see how much more they can achieve next year.



Fenoglio had a good first day as he shot a 79. Unfortunately, the second day was not quite as good as he shot an 88 on the second day. His two day total had him finishing 31st overall.

With Fenoglio having to split his time between golf and baseball, Schniederjan was proud that Fenoglio was still able to accomplish his goal of making it back to the tournament despite the tremendous workload.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.