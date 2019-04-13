



Ray Watson shows off one of lifetime achievement award pins. (Courtesy photo by Richard Lee)

A Bowie aviation veteran was honored by the Federal Aviation Administration this week receiving two lifetime achievement awards as a master pilot and master mechanic.

Ray Watson, 92, was presented with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot and the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Lifetime Achievement Awards. The ceremony took place in Wichita Falls at a luncheon with the area pilots association. Friends and family were on hand to help celebrate.

Dan Vengen of the National FAA Safety Team made the presentation. It was his early love of aircraft that led Watson to fly his first plane before learning to drive.

“I kinda kept my nose above board and made sure I fixed the guy’s airplanes and I didn’t fix them good, I fixed them perfectly,” said Watson at Tuesday’s luncheon

Watson’s airman certificate history states his first solo flight was in 1947 in an Aeronca Champ, Corning, NY. He started flying in Lubbock and in July 3, 1949 he became a private pilot. Through the years his experience has included time on a Cessna 172, PA-30-160, Cessna 150 and 208, Beechcraft -168 and Stagger Wing.

