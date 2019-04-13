A Bowie aviation veteran was honored by the Federal Aviation Administration this week receiving
Ray Watson, 92, was presented with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot and the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Lifetime Achievement Awards. The ceremony took place in Wichita Falls at a luncheon with the area pilots association. Friends and family were on hand to help celebrate.
Dan Vengen of the National FAA Safety Team made the presentation. It was his early love of aircraft that led Watson to fly his first plane before learning to drive.
“I kinda kept my nose above board and made sure I fixed the guy’s airplanes and I didn’t fix them good, I fixed them perfectly,” said Watson at Tuesday’s luncheon
Watson’s airman certificate history states his first solo flight was in 1947 in an Aeronca Champ, Corning, NY. He started flying in Lubbock and
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News. (Courtesy photos Richard Lee)
