Bowie softball loses 10-0 on road

The Bowie softball team was in for another tough road game on Friday as it traveled to City View on Friday.

The Lady Rabbits fell into an ugly third inning and ended up losing by run rule 10-0 after five innings.

Facing one of the district’s toughest customers on the mound, Maddie Chalenburg with a nasty changeup, Bowie knew it would have to take what it could get early. Working fast, Chalenburg got up early on the Lady Rabbits first two batters and retired both of them.

Senior captain Carrington Davis was able to hit a line drive to right field to get on base, but the next batter struck out before much pressure could be forced on the base paths.

City View led off with a bunt on the first pitch for a single. Two wild pitches and a passed ball allowed the runner to score to give the Lady Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

City View loaded the bases thanks to a walk and back-to-back errors, but Bowie worked its way out of the pickle as the game moved to the second inning.

The Lady Rabbits had no shot in the inning. Chalenburg struck out the side, working fast with first pitch strikes on all batters and finishing most off with nasty breaking balls.

The Lady Mustangs tried to bunt for a base hit. Bowie was there to cover, but the throw went wide and the City View’s runner ended up on second base. After a single put runners at the corners with one out, a sacrifice fly ball allowed one runner to score. The other runner had advanced to second earlier on a steal.

The next batter hit a single to drive the runner in to make the score 3-0 before the Lady Rabbits could get the third out. While only minimal damage had been done on the scoreboard considering all the defensive mistake Bowie had made, a storm was coming in the third inning.

The Lady Rabbit offense again failed to get a runner on base to pressure the defense as two of the three batters struck out. On defense, the first batter was able to reach first due to an error, an omen that would prove to be telling for what was to come.

Two walks, two singles and one hit batter scored three runs and loaded the bases. After a pop up for the first out, a triple was hit that cleared bases. A bad throw home for an error allowed the batter to score as Bowie trailed 10-0. After a pitching change, the Lady Rabbits were able to retire the next two batters to end the disaster of a third inning.

Down double digits, Bowie needed to get some sort of offensive momentum going. Kylie Fleming led off with a single on a bunt. Davis followed with her second hit of the game. With no outs, it was the best opportunity the Lady Rabbits had had all game.

Unfortunately, the next batter struck out looking. The runners did both advance into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt for the second out, but the next batter struck out to end the chance.

Besides a leadoff walk that eventually advanced to second on a passed ball, Bowie had its first clean inning on defense as the next three batters were retired.

Moving to the fifth inning, the Lady Rabbits knew they needed to score at least one run to avoid being run ruled.

After the first two batters struck out, a throwing error from the Lady Mustangs allowed Addie Farris to no just reach base, but put herself in scoring position at second bases.

Next batter Chelsey Kectchum hit a single. Farris was called home and was thrown out ending the game.

