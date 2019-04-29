Boyd Thomas

August 11, 1966 – April 22, 2019

HENRIETTA – Boyd Thomas, 52, passed away on April 22, 2019.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on April 26 at the Henrietta Cowboy Church with the Rev. Larry Miller, pastor, officiating.

Burial was at the Cowboy Church Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

Boyd was born on Aug. 11, 1966 in Bowie to Clifton Odell and Linda Gayle (Horton) Thomas. He was a 1984 graduate of Bellevue High School. Boyd married Michelle King on May 18, 1996 in The Colony and was a member of the Henrietta Cowboy Church.

Boyd was a strong, loving husband and father who enjoyed working on old cars and spending time with his kids and wife. He worked as an electronic service technician for Sensormatic electronics for 27 years.

Boyd was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Odell; and sister, Tesha Thomas.

Boyd is survived by his wife, Michelle King Thomas, Henrietta; his three children, Morgan, Hollie and Trent Thomas, all of Henrietta; his mother, Linda Gayle Thomas, Bellevue; mother-in-law, Anita King and father-in-law, Larry King, both of Henrietta.

