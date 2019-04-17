Business After Hours Thursday

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce will present Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 18 at Stix & Stones, 507 N. Mason.

This is a networking opportunity and social event for members and the community to get to know the chamber-member businesses of Bowie.

The chamber also presents the annual free Shred-A-Thon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 27 in the Bowie Plaza Parking lot, 1524 State Highway 59. Businesses and personal items can be brought to the shredder for secure disposal.