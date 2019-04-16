Despite rain, wind damaged structure demolished

The damaged building on the courthouse square at Montague was taken down as an unsafe structure on Saturday and the lot cleared of debris. The building, constructed in 1884, was damaged last August when a pickup truck drove into it killing the driver. While the owner reportedly deemed it structurally unsafe, he did not take steps to secure the building so Montague County officials began the abatement process. Amidst wind and rain Saturday Logan Excavation took down the walls. Commissioner Bob Langford, who coordinated the project, said everything went very smooth and much quicker than he expected. The lot was cleared on Monday. (Photos by Barbara Green)