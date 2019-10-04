District titles go to Prairie Valley boys, Saint Jo girl’s teams

The district 22-1A golf tournament was on April 3 at the Indian Oaks Golf Course in Nocona.

In the end, boys from Prairie Valley won that second straight district title while the girls from Saint Jo surprised themselves, winning by just four strokes.

The Bulldogs won in dominant fashion by 44 strokes. Carter Lemon not only led Prairie Valley with a score of 84, but the entire field as second place was 26 strokes behind.

Teammates William Winkler and Shane Roof finished fourth and sixth individually with scores of 111 and 115.



The Lady Panthers won the district title by just four strokes to second place Midway and by six strokes from third place Prairie Valley. Jayla Thomas led Saint Jo with a 119, good for second place in the entire field. Teammate Hallie Hinds joined her in the top 10 with a score of 127.

Their Coach Michael Wheeler was not expecting his girls to take home the district title.

“It was a pleasant surprise for the girls to take first place, and proved the little amount of practice we had paid off just enough,” Wheeler said.

On the boy’s side, other regional qualifiers came from Carson Rowlett from Forestburg and Paden Jarosz from Saint Jo.

On the girl’s side, Shelby Roof and Molly Gilleland both qualified for regionals despite the Lady Bulldogs team coming two strokes short of qualifying as a team in third place

The regional tournament is scheduled to take place at the Squaw Valley Golf Course in Glen Rose. The boys will play April 22-23 and the girls April 24-25.

