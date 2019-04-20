District track results for 1A

Schools in the 1A District 22 competed at the district track meet on Tuesday at Bowie, giving athletes a chance to qualify for the regional meet.

With the schools forgoing an area meet, only the top two finishers in each event qualified for regionals instead of the usual top four.

As for team finishes, the Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won the district title by a comfortable margin. After Slidell in second, Forestburg and Bellevue finished third and fourth while Saint Jo finished sixth.

On the boy’s side, Slidell finished way ahead in first. Forestburg finished second, Prairie Valley third, Saint Jo fourth, Bellevue fifth and Gold-Burg sixth.

The regional meet is scheduled for April 26-27 and will be at Whitney High School.

