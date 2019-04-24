Early voting enters second week

Early voting for the May 4 elections begins Monday and will continue through April 30.

In Montague County there is only one city election and one county-wide referendum. Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday at the Nocona City Hall, Bowie Public Library, courthouse annex community room in Montague and the Saint Jo Civic Center.

Extended voting hours will be on April 23 and April 29 at Nocona City Hall and the courthouse annex locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on those two days only.

The Tier 2 petition was approved earlier this year and created the election that asks voters to consider changing the county’s status from tier 1 to tier 2 related to annexation. The Nocona City Council is the only local election on the May ballot with three people running for two seats. Read the full story in the mid-week News.