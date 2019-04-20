Early voting opens Monday for May 4 elections

Early voting for the May 4 elections begins April 22 and runs through April 30.

Voters will go to the polls for a Nocona City Council election and a county-wide referendum to change the county status from tier 1 to tier 2 related to annexation.

The City of Nocona is the only municipal entity to have an election as the school board and hospital district cancelled their elections due to no contested races. There are two places on the city council up for election with three candidates on the ballot. Incumbents Tom Horn and Don C. Davis are running along with Robert Fuller. Mayor Robert Fenoglio is running unopposed.

The annexation referendum involves the entire county. Voters will decide yes or no on changing Montague County from Tier 1 county status to Tier 2 status for purposes of municipal annexation as described by Chapter 43 of the Texas Local Government Code.”

