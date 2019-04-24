Emergency prep supplies sales tax holiday this Saturday

AUSTIN – Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush is encouraging Texans to take advantage of the Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday this weekend to be ready in case a natural disaster strikes such as hurricanes , storms, flooding, wildfires and tornadoes. This year’s holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 29. “Texans know a major factor in recovering from a natural disaster is to be prepared,” said Commissioner Bush. “This weekend Texas is waiving the sales tax on many items you may need when disaster strikes such as batteries, hurricane shutters, generators, smoke detectors , fuel containers, and more. Now is a great time to save while stocking up on supplies you may need for the upcoming hurricane season and to gather any items you need to complete your emergency kit.” The 2019 Hurricane Season officially starts June 1st.

For details and to see a full list of tax-exempt items, visit the Texas Comptroller’s Office website at https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-1017.php. For more information, contact the Texas Comptroller’s Office at 800-252-5555 or visit https://comptroller.texas.gov/web-forms/tax-help. Find tips on putting together an emergency kit from FEMA at https://www.fema.gov/news-release/2019/03/12/prepare-unexpected-build-emergency-kit.